English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: An expanded BRICS will be a challenge to US hegemony

    BRICS is due to play a key role in oil politics with six crude producing nations including Saudi Arabia seeking its membership. This is among the efforts being made to reduce US influence in world affairs with China and Russia playing a key role. Efforts include an attempt to create a BRICS currency to ditch the US dollar

    Saibal Dasgupta
    May 22, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: An expanded BRICS will be a challenge to US hegemony

    India cannot stay away from the complex political game because it is a member of BRICS and the second biggest oil buyer

    Highlights Six oil producing nations including Saudi Arabia have sought membership of BRICS If admitted, they will give BRICS a key role in oil politics China and Russia are persuading oil producing countries to act independently and counter US influence Next August, BRICS will discuss the idea of its own currency. ASEAN nations have also decided to reduce dependence of the US dollar India’s prestige as an independent and non-aligned nation will rise. But it will also come under pressure from different groups In a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dancing elephants and awkward valuations

      May 19, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tata Motors dominates electric car segment, new AI-based supervision model for ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers