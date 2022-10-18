The disconnect between macro indicators and IT companies' order inflows

Highlights Global spending on IT and business services declined 3 percent in the September quarter However, order inflows increased at Indian IT companies last quarter, implying market share gains Demand for managed services remains strong. But spending faces a risk of slowdown Companies well positioned on cost take-out projects are expected to withstand the slowdown better The NSE IT index has lost 27 percent so far in 2022 fearing a deceleration in demand and revenue growth. The September quarter results do indeed show moderation...