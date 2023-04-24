The delay in the census reflects poorly on the country

Representative iamge

Highlights India likely to be the most populous country in the world by mid-year UN report says India will have a big young population The dominance of youth to help India reap a demographic dividend But UN report is an estimate and does not provide a detailed qualitative analysis of India’s population profile It is the census that can provide a complete demographic picture India is holding back a new round of census, which was due in 2021 The reasons for the delay not clear Modi government...