The dangers to traditional banking models from fintechs

In personal loans, consumer durable loans and broking, fintechs have a share of at least 36 percent, show data from Motilal Oswal

Moneycontrol Opinion
July 20, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
The dangers to traditional banking models from fintechs

Two fintech companies Mobikwik and Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd) have filed documents with the markets regulator in the last 10 days to sell shares publicly. The hype and excitement over these issues (especially following the oversubscription in Zomato’s initial public offer), is centred on the internet economy’s potential in India. However, even if they shy away from subscribing to shares in these loss-making fintechs, bank investors must note the opportunities and threats they pose for the traditional finance...

