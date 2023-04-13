The CPEC is a metaphor for Pakistan’s failings

The CPEC's initial goal was to add about 2-2.5 percent to Pakistan’s GDP every year and create 2.3 million jobs by 2030. (File image)

Highlights: It’s been ten years since the CPEC was launched. CPEC was meant to add about 2-2.5 percent to Pakistan’s GDP every year and create 2.3 million jobs by 2030, at least that was the initial goal These goals today look distant, and legitimate questions can be raised on whether they will ever be achieved Baloch rebels targeting the CPEC installations are doing so because the local people are being shortchanged, as much as they’re attempts to resist the federal government in...