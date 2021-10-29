MARKET NEWS

English
The climate won’t wait. We need a carbon tax now

A carbon tax sends a signal along all those supply chains, nudging every decision towards the lower-carbon alternative

Financial Times
Oct 29, 2021
While the pandemic is wreaking havoc around the world, extreme weather events have also become more common, reveals a report. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tim Harford A friend recently wrote to me agonising over an ethical question. He was pondering a long-haul trip to see his family but was all too aware that the flight would have a huge carbon footprint. Could the journey possibly be justified? I suggested that my friend find out what the carbon footprint was (a tonne of CO2, it turns out) and then imagine a hypothetical carbon tax. Would he still be willing to travel if he had to pay...

