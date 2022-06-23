The art of options adjustments 

We can’t win in all the trades we enter. In losing trades, we have to accept the loss and move on to the next trade. But when it comes to options trading, there are ways to limit or reduce our losses and at times even erase them by adjustments. Many call it adjustment, some call it fire-fighting. In simple terms, adjustments mean putting an additional trade or modifying the strikes in the existing strategy with the purpose of: Either reducing the risk/loss, increasing...