Tech prospects hinge on sustainable growth as base effect wanes

The pandemic has accelerated the technology spends of global enterprises, fuelling the growth rates of the Indian IT services industry. The National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), the IT industry body, estimates a 15.5 percent rise in Indian technology industry’s revenue in the current fiscal year FY22. This is higher than the average annual rise of 8-9 percent in pre-COVID years of FY09-FY20. However, note that FY22 has a favourable base. In FY21, industry revenue is projected to have...