English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Tech prospects hinge on sustainable growth as base effect wanes

    Indian technology industry’s revenues in FY22 are boosted by favourable base and rebound in client spends

    R. Sree Ram
    February 25, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    Tech prospects hinge on sustainable growth as base effect wanes

    The pandemic has accelerated the technology spends of global enterprises, fuelling the growth rates of the Indian IT services industry. The National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), the IT industry body, estimates a 15.5 percent rise in Indian technology industry’s revenue in the current fiscal year FY22. This is higher than the average annual rise of 8-9 percent in pre-COVID years of FY09-FY20. However, note that FY22 has a favourable base. In FY21, industry revenue is projected to have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | War bugle shakes financial assets, barring gold

      Feb 24, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Russia braces for more sanctions, the military pecking order, LIC IPO and inflation, NSE scam raises questions, recipe for digital rupee success and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers