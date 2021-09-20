TCS at $200 billion mcap milestone -- What sets it apart from others

Representative image

Over the past two years, investors lapped up shares of Infosys as growth at the company revived. Its valuation discount to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added to the Infosys's attraction. But as its valuations converged with the TCS, the tide began to turn. Shares of TCS have gained 20 percent from the June quarter earnings season (from 1 August) breaching the $200 billion market capitalisation level last week. Infosys is up 5 percent during the same period. After the recent outperformance TCS is now trading at...