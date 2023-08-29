Sustainable urban development holds the key to a better tomorrow

cities would require $ 1.2 trillion of capital investment to create the infrastructure needed like living space, roads and metro rail services

For over a decade now the key role that urbanisation and the growth of cities played in achieving rapid economic growth and removing poverty has been underlined in expert studies. A McKinsey study of 2010 foresaw that successful urbanisation would enable India’s GDP to go up five times in the two decades to 2030. By then nearly 600 million, more precisely 590 million, people would be living in cities. The burden of finding jobs for the 270 million net addition...