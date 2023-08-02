Sugar mills in quandary after 2023-24 output decline forecast

Global sugar prices have already risen due to a shortfall in producing countries with India being one of them, but India's export restrictions led to prices rising further

Yesterday evening, sugar industry association Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said it has written to the government, asking for a steep 6.5 percent increase in the current season’s ethanol price. Today, one reason for this unusual request became clear when ISMA released its preliminary estimate for sugar output for 2023-24. The new season begins in October. ISMA is projecting sugar output at 31.7 million tonnes in the new season, down by 3.3 percent over the previous year’s level. This is...