Startup Street | After a year of reckoning, will startups become more prudent in 2023?

The startup ecosystem is in disarray with the latter part of 2022 been spent in just sorting out the mess.

The year 2022 has ended on a sombre note for startups. After an ecstatic 2021 when almost every entrepreneur was celebrating innovation and funds were freely flowing to support new ventures at astronomical valuations, this year turned out to be one of reckoning! In what was termed as the 'Funding Winter' by most analysts and observers, the taps turned dry for startups. From easy access to funding when US$25-50 million per round was commonplace and venture capital funds were also swelling...