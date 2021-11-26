Star Health's single business focus is both an advantage and a drawback

Representative image

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co’s unique position in the Indian health insurance industry is well known. It is the biggest standalone private health insurance company, boasting a sizeable market share in the retail (individual) health insurance segment. The company has been growing fast and rising awareness about health insurance provides it a good runway for business expansion. Still, as investors consider whether to invest in the company’s initial public offering, which is scheduled to open on November 30, they will do well to compare it against similar options. It may not be strictly focused...