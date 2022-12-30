English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Sharp fall in global dealmaking brings pandemic-era frenzy to a halt

    M&A suffers record decline in second half of 2022 as interest rate rises hit financing

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 30, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Sharp fall in global dealmaking brings pandemic-era frenzy to a halt

    The number of megadeals worth more than $10bn fell sharply in 2022. (Representative image)

    Ivan Levingston, Ortenca Aliaj and Kaye Wiggins Global dealmaking suffered a record fall during the second half of this year, as rising interest rates and economic uncertainty brought a period of frenzied activity to an abrupt close. Mergers and acquisitions worth $1.4tn were announced during the six months to December, according to data provider Refinitiv, down from the $2.2tn agreed in the first half of 2022. It was the biggest swing, from one six-month period to the next, since records began...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the funding winter prolong?

      Dec 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nifty's lacklustre returns, how long will inflation fight last, will startups perk up in 2023, banking to expect a rocky 2023, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers