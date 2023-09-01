Services sector powers near 8% real GDP growth in Q1, highlights strong momentum

The MPC in its October meeting would weigh on whether the strong growth impulses are reinforcing demand side inflation pressures and the first quarter GDP would give them a reason to remain cautious

Highlights Non-farm sector GDP growth accelerated to 8.6% yoy from 6.6% in the preceding quarter (Q4FY23) GVA growth came in at 7.8% yoy, helped by 3.5% yoy growth in farm and allied sectors, 4.6% yoy growth in industry, and 10% yoy growth in services The broad-based resurgence in services sector activity could continue over the second quarter and would aid growth in private consumption, which would also get a boost from the festive season Farm sector growth could be adversely impacted by the...