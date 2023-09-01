English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Services sector powers near 8% real GDP growth in Q1, highlights strong momentum

    The domestically oriented nature of India’s growth is visible in the spending side break-up of the GDP estimates. Private consumption growth accelerated to 6% yoy during Q1FY24 from 2.83% yoy in Q4FY23, helped by strong and resilient urban demand 

    Gaurav Kapur
    September 01, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    Services sector powers near 8% real GDP growth in Q1, highlights strong momentum

    The MPC in its October meeting would weigh on whether the strong growth impulses are reinforcing demand side inflation pressures and the first quarter GDP would give them a reason to remain cautious

    Highlights Non-farm sector GDP growth accelerated to 8.6% yoy from 6.6% in the preceding quarter (Q4FY23) GVA growth came in at 7.8% yoy, helped by 3.5% yoy growth in farm and allied sectors, 4.6% yoy growth in industry, and 10% yoy growth in services The broad-based resurgence in services sector activity could continue over the second quarter and would aid growth in private consumption, which would also get a boost from the festive season Farm sector growth could be adversely impacted by the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Home prices sizzle despite rising interest rates

      Aug 31, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: BJP blows the election bugle with LPG subsidy, is WFH & hybrid workplace culture ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers