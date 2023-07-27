SEBI’s overhaul makes reporting of material events tighter, timely and detailed

SEBI has provided benchmarks that will determine if an event is material or not.

Highlights SEBI has issued a detailed list of material matters to be reported by listed companies and the manner of reporting them Apart from mandatory reporting, SEBI has provided benchmarks that will determine if an event is material or not Timely reporting of material information in a specific manner without delay helps shareholders remaining informed of events How will Sebi’s action improve the quality of disclosures made to investors? SEBI has issued a detailed list of material matters to be reported by listed companies...