SEBI's amended skin-in-the-game rules only add to the confusion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken micro-management of markets to a different level. Though the regulator had announced its new skin-in-the-game rules for mutual funds in April 2021, it announced some modifications to it, just days before its implementation from October 1, 2021. SEBI has relaxed the rules for junior employees of the mutual fund by allowing them to invest in a phased manner. From October 1, 2021, 10 percent of their compensation shall be invested...