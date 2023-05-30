English
    SEBI seeks to widen price-sensitive net for insider trading

    A 2018 change to securities law meant companies could classify information as material but not price-sensitive. SEBI wants to plug that gap

    Jayant Thakur
    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    the proposal of SEBI to enlarge substantially the list of deemed UPSI seems to be a reasonable step, particularly since the list would otherwise be already narrowed due to minimum quantitative benchmarks being laid down

    SEBI has recently proposed yet another deeming provision in insider trading regulations. It seeks to make the information that companies are required to treat as material and disclose under Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations (LODR) to be deemed price sensitive. The implications are several. Insiders will not be able to deal in shares till such information is disclosed, and if they do, they would be penalised for insider trading. There would also be a window of closure from the time...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers