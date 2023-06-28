English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    SBI Card’s growth is remarkable, but potential profits are not

    For SBI Card, the downside of the spends is ironically its focus on growth. Chasing growth has meant tapping into geographies with lower per capita income and spending power such as small towns

    Aparna Iyer
    June 28, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    SBI Card’s growth is remarkable, but potential profits are not

    Credit cards are high margin business

    Highlights SBI Card shares have underperformed the broad market since its IPO The company has shown strong growth in cards in force, gained market share Market share in card spends has shrunk, clouding the earnings outlook SBI Card’s customer profile has changed with large share of new customers from small towns Spends in categories that show smaller size usage have gone up, such as utilities Stiff competition from HDFC Bank and others has also dragged on potential revenues  SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd has been...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A first step in Lupin’s long road to revival

      Jun 27, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GCC and China's closer ties point to a global order shift, are NBCF loans secur...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers