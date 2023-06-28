SBI Card’s growth is remarkable, but potential profits are not

Highlights SBI Card shares have underperformed the broad market since its IPO The company has shown strong growth in cards in force, gained market share Market share in card spends has shrunk, clouding the earnings outlook SBI Card’s customer profile has changed with large share of new customers from small towns Spends in categories that show smaller size usage have gone up, such as utilities Stiff competition from HDFC Bank and others has also dragged on potential revenues SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd has been...
