Russia has made worrying inroads into Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That China has made huge diplomatic, commercial and strategic inroads in Africa is news to no one. That Russia has done so barely without spending a rouble is less known. Yet over the past decade, and at an accelerating pace, Moscow has built a formidable presence in many of the continent’s 54 countries. Its influence is overwhelmingly malign. Russia’s stealth campaign began more than a decade ago when it used ties, forged during the Soviet era, to reactivate relations. The...