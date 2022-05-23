English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Ruchir Sharma writes: This realm beyond regulators is where the next crisis will arise

    Shadow banks include creditors of many kinds, from pension funds to private equity firms and manage $63tn in financial assets — up from $30tn a decade ago 

    Ruchir Sharma
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 23, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Ruchir Sharma writes: This realm beyond regulators is where the next crisis will arise

    Representative Image (Shutterstock)

    As the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates, debate rages over whether this tightening cycle will trigger a recession or not. History suggests an interesting answer: since the Second World War, Fed tightening has led to a range of outcomes for the economy, from hard to softish landings, but has always led to financial crises somewhere — including every major global crisis in recent decades. With the rapid spread of bank and mortgage lending, the first signs of crisis often...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GST: A simple, reliable tax still a distant dream?

      May 20, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A peek into Strategy Lab, ITC makes it to Weekly Tactical, wide canvas for Nazara, shock proof your portfolio and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers