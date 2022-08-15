English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Ruchir Sharma writes: At 75, India is finally ready to join the global party

    With its entrepreneurial spirit and an increasingly efficient welfare state, the country can thrive in a slowing world

    Ruchir Sharma
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 15, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Ruchir Sharma writes: At 75, India is finally ready to join the global party

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebration of 76th Independence Day. (Image: AP)

    Today, India marks its 75th birthday, no richer relative to the rest of the world than it was at independence, but very much on the upswing. India started out as the world’s sixth-largest economy, fell to 12th by 1990, and has since staged a comeback — to sixth place. Its average income was 18 per cent of the world average at independence, but that figure fell until the early 1990s, before climbing back up — to about 18 per cent. This...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why

      Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers