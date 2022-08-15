Ruchir Sharma writes: At 75, India is finally ready to join the global party

Aug 15, 2022 / 02:34 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebration of 76th Independence Day. (Image: AP)

Today, India marks its 75th birthday, no richer relative to the rest of the world than it was at independence, but very much on the upswing. India started out as the world’s sixth-largest economy, fell to 12th by 1990, and has since staged a comeback — to sixth place. Its average income was 18 per cent of the world average at independence, but that figure fell until the early 1990s, before climbing back up — to about 18 per cent. This...