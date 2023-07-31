Ruchir Sharma: What’s wrong with tech giants riding the AI wave

Jul 31, 2023 / 11:28 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

artificial intelligence

As the artificial intelligence wave powers the tech sector higher, giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet are not only gaining dramatically, they are gaining in ways that are changing the arc of technological progress. Earlier waves of the digital age brought new names to the top of the tech stock charts. But following the crash of 2000, a few huge companies began to entrench themselves, staying on top through the rise of the mobile internet in the 2010s, and flourishing...