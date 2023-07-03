Ruchir Sharma: Here’s a tale of economic ‘resilience’ — but it’s not the one you think

Jul 3, 2023 / 12:39 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Among the 25 largest emerging economies, three-quarters of those reporting data have beaten growth forecasts this year

“Resilience” is one of the buzzwords of the year. It’s used widely to describe the US economy, which continues to stave off recession and lift global growth, despite the sharpest interest rate rises in decades. But there is a more surprising tale of fortitude unfolding in the developing world. Among the 25 largest emerging economies, three-quarters of those reporting data have beaten growth forecasts this year — some, including India and Brazil, by a wide margin. Forecasts for global growth...