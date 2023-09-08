Robot stock analysts

Sep 8, 2023 / 01:14 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

An algo or analyst who is inclined to adjust quickly to such shallow shocks might render more accurate predictions overall, but at the cost of some overreaction bias.

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Are machines better stock analysts than human beings? For a significant part of analysts’ jobs, it seems to me that a sophisticated computer algorithm should do better than a person. A lot of what analysts do is build financial models and use them to estimate future corporate earnings. This is detail-driven, data-intensive work where consistency and objectivity are important and human biases are dangerous. If computers aren’t better at this part of the job now, I...