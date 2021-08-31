Rising sugar prices should benefit mills, but policy changes could pose an obstacle

A sustained increase in global sugar prices and government policy changes in the new sugar season are events that investors in sugar mills will be keeping a watch over. The first should be a happy event. After all, rising sugar prices are good news for mills. Global sugar prices have risen sharply, with the raw sugar price (ICE contract #11) rising by 37 percent over its pre-pandemic level of February 2020. A recent Crisil report projects raw sugar prices to...