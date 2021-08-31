MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Rising sugar prices should benefit mills, but policy changes could pose an obstacle

Global sugar prices have risen sharply and are set to rise further. While mills are expected to benefit, unexpected changes to government support measures could pose a risk

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
August 31, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Rising sugar prices should benefit mills, but policy changes could pose an obstacle

A sustained increase in global sugar prices and government policy changes in the new sugar season are events that investors in sugar mills will be keeping a watch over. The first should be a happy event. After all, rising sugar prices are good news for mills. Global sugar prices have risen sharply, with the raw sugar price (ICE contract #11) rising by 37 percent over its pre-pandemic level of February 2020. A recent Crisil report projects raw sugar prices to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Spurt in electricity prices: no easy solutions

    Aug 31, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic recovery tracker, June quarter GDP, COVID-19 vaccination, rise in electricity prices, Page Industries, Jyothy Labs and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers