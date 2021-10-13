Rising discom overdues are straining the power supply chain

Total overdues by power distribution companies (discoms) to electricity generators crossed the Rs 1.3 lakh crore mark in October. They now amount to six times the monthly bill of discoms. If you exclude disputed amounts, overdues rose by 15 percent from September 2021, show data collated by PRAAPTI, a government of India portal. The rebound in electricity demand along with the increase in thermal coal prices may have worsened the liquidity position of discoms. Electricity demand in September was 3 percent higher than in 2019, show calculations by JM Financial...