    Retail traders up against not just big daddies of trade, but machines too

    The SEBI report has made it clear that only the top 1% of traders make significant profits, while the vast majority lose money 

    Vijay Bhambwani
    January 31, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    Retail traders up against not just big daddies of trade, but machines too

    Market wisdom says experienced traders are only those who have seen at least 2 bull-bear cycles of boom and bust

    There is an old saying on Wall Street - "Trading profits are the most difficult 'easy money' you will ever make." You compete with experienced, deep pocketed, knowledgeable and skilled traders and attempt to take their money. Whoever said it was easy has got to be joking and is definitely not a real-world trader. Also Read: https://www.moneycontrol.com/stocksmarketsindia/ A recent SEBI report says 89% of all traders lost money in FY 2022 and 11% traders made money averaging ₹ 1,50,000 per head....

