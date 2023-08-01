Reading charts alone won’t make you a good trader

To an untrained eye, it merely shows buy and sell prices. But, to an expert this window contains almost two dozen signals that must be factored in before even entering a trade in the trading terminal

Modern electronic markets are complex and challenging for day traders. Large amounts of money is made and lost during a trading session. It is important for traders to have the right tools and skills to get an edge over the crowd so that they can be consistently profitable. In the last 50 years charting (technical analysis) has become a “must have” skill for traders and it undoubtedly helps to separate an expert from a mediocre trader. Traders are capitalists at...