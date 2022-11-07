English
    RBI-EU standoff will hit markets, regulators must talk to each other

    If the stand-off continues, European banks operating in India would be forced to halt transactions in the domestic markets

    Aparna Iyer
    November 07, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    Reserve Bank of India.

    Highlights European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has moved to derecognize Indian financial clearing houses That's because RBI has refused to allow ESMA to audit the Clearing Corporation of India, the main counterparty for all financial transactions here Bound by the rules of their home country regulator, European banks operating in India would now be forced to cease from transacting in the domestic markets  Come April, European banks will have to halt all their transactions if RBI does not resolve this issue with...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sugar industry's enthusiasm for ethanol may dim a bit

      Nov 4, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A red flag that market should not ignore, can India escape recession, Brazil sets precedent in climate change policies, Rishi Sunak and his commitment to further ties with India, and more

      Read Now

