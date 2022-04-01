Rajesh Subramaniam’s rise at FedEx sets the template for Indian Americans’ success

Source: Shutterstock

With the appointment of Rajesh Subramaniam as CEO and president of FedEx Corp, a Fortune 500 American corporation, it is time to accept that there is a design behind the growing success of Indian Americans in corporate America. Subramaniam succeeds a corporate legend, an extraordinary entrepreneur who started FedEx in 1973 and has over the next 49 years built it into one of the most successful and admired corporations in the world with a network serving over 200 countries. With...