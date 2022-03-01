Q3 GDP data mark a weak recovery, Ukraine war casts a shadow

How strong was the recovery in the December 2021 quarter? Recall that this was the time when we heard a lot about how festive demand had boosted the economy and pent-up demand had come roaring back, after the ravages of the second wave. But government data now show that GDP growth during the December 2021 quarter, at constant prices, was 5.4 percent. Taken by itself, that may not be too bad a figure, but the fact is that this...