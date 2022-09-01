PMI: Manufacturing strong, inflation lower; business optimism at 6-year high

Flames rise from a wagon loaded with coke at the Steel Authority of India's Rourkela Steel Plant in Rourkela district, Odisha. (Representative image)

India’s manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly in August. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing came in at 56.2, a tad lower than the reading of 56.4 for July, but still robust (Chart 1). A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month. (image) The August India manufacturing PMI saw three improvements---robust expansion in output, the rate of cost inflation subsiding to a one-year low and business optimism at its highest in six years. Output prices rose at...