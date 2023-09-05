PMI numbers show strong GDP growth will continue in current quarter too

--

The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August came in at a high 60.1, on top of a sizzling 61.9 in July. The PMI is a gauge of month-on-month activity and although the August number seems like a slowdown in momentum at first glance, it comes after a sizzling performance in July, which makes it a very commendable performance. The press release says, "Although softer than in July, the overall expansion in sales was one of...