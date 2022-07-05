PMI: Indian private sector saw very strong growth momentum in June

(Representational image)

The Indian private sector continued to expand vigorously in June, aided and abetted by a scorching pace of growth in the services sector, as Covid fears evaporated. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the services sector came in at 59.2 in June, even stronger than the robust 58.9 posted in May. That signals very strong growth momentum in the services sector. (image) A reading above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month. Predictably, the strong growth led to inflation and output...