Performance based fee is the least SEBI can do to ensure better returns by mutual funds

Highlights SEBI is considering introducing a performance-linked incentive scheme to promote mutual funds A consultative paper will be released to link performance and see what incentive structure can be created A SEBI Working Group is considering assigning a higher TER (total expense ratio) if an MF scheme beats the benchmark consistently Nearly 90 percent of funds have underperformed their benchmark indices Investors are moving away from active funds to passive ones on account of non-performance Several studies in the recent past have highlighted the underperformance...