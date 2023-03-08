Opec back in charge as US shale oil growth flags, say executives

Mar 8, 2023 / 11:51 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image | Source: Reuters

Myles McCormick, Derek Brower and Justin Jacobs in Houston The Opec cartel is back in control of the world oil market as the shale revolution peters out, according to a number of industry executives who warned of higher prices for crude in the year ahead. Despite recent record profits, the heads of American shale producers told the Financial Times that rising costs and investor pressure to return cash to shareholders would continue to hamper US supply growth. The dim outlook is a...