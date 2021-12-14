MARKET NEWS

November inflation print will not change RBI’s lower for longer stance

Growth, rather than inflation, is what the Indian central bank is worried about. It will take a substantial deviation from the central bank’s inflation projections for it to change its stance

Manas Chakravarty
December 14, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had, in his statement on monetary policy earlier this month, said ‘price pressures may persist in the immediate term’. As if on cue, consumer price inflation edged up to 4.91 percent in November 2021, from 4.48 percent in October. The Monetary Policy Committee had forecast inflation at 5.1 percent for the October-December 2021 quarter and so far inflation has been well within that number. Simply put, the November inflation print has nothing that...

