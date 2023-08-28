English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The North-South divide — India needs to balance heart with head

    Piyush Goyal’s remark on August 25 betrays India’s aspiration, which has to be balanced with the country’s geopolitical and economic compulsions

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    August 28, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    The North-South divide — India needs to balance heart with head

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at the 'Trade Ministerial' session at B20 Summit on August 25

    Highlights Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says India’s heart is with the US rather than China in terms of trade ties The largest Indian diaspora is in the US, underlining the strong connection between the two countries that stretches beyond trade The US is the largest commercial partner of India with which New Delhi has a trade surplus To counter China’s dominance, India prefers to remain aligned with US initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region But China is an important trade ally of India and many...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

      Aug 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more cred...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers