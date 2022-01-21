Newly minted edtech unicorn LEAD has its task cut out for it

Representative image

2022 started with a bang both for the COVID crisis and for India’s nascent edtech sector. The third of the 45-odd unicorns expected this year was added to this seemingly never ending list, with Mumbai headquartered edtech company LEAD raising a series E round of US $ 100 million at a valuation of US $ 1.1 billion, led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. The company, founded in 2013, attempted to solve three main problems they identified at the time:...