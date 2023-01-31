Need to plug the pain points in power play 

(Representative image)

Highlights Power minister takes stock of the electricity distribution sector Singh expresses satisfaction over the reduction in AT&C losses and discom dues But AT&C loss and ACC-ARR gap are still higher than the target The quick rollout of smart meters is key to cutting AT&C loss New power policy must address glitches to ensure energy transition in the country For the good of the power sector, the Centre, states, utilities, and industry must work in close coordination Last week, Union power minister R K Singh held...