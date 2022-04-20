English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Musk’s bid will change Twitter even if it fails

    The success of his $43-billion bid depends on funding, rivals and executives — and Musk keeping interest

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Apr 20, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Musk’s bid will change Twitter even if it fails

    Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover effort for Twitter

    Elaine Moore Elon Musk is the living embodiment of a Twitter feed — a rapid-fire mix of jokes, arguments and ideas. Chaos is part of the appeal. Trying to apply financial norms to his proposed takeover of Twitter is pointless. In two weeks Musk has disclosed a major stake in Twitter, agreed to join its board, reversed that decision and launched a bid to take the company private. The success of his $43bn bid depends on funding, rivals and executives —...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Price pressures are hitting where it hurts the most

      Apr 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The rate hike scare, Mindtree’s mojo, China’s macro test, Chart of the Day and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers