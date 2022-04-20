Musk’s bid will change Twitter even if it fails

Apr 20, 2022 / 12:51 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover effort for Twitter

Elaine Moore Elon Musk is the living embodiment of a Twitter feed — a rapid-fire mix of jokes, arguments and ideas. Chaos is part of the appeal. Trying to apply financial norms to his proposed takeover of Twitter is pointless. In two weeks Musk has disclosed a major stake in Twitter, agreed to join its board, reversed that decision and launched a bid to take the company private. The success of his $43bn bid depends on funding, rivals and executives —...