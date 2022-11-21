Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COP summit, new promises but no real progress

Dear Reader,

COP27 was a familiar story all over again as countries struggled to reach a compromise on how to limit global warming.

The good news is that countries agreed to set up a loss and damage fund that will help smaller and poorer nations suffering the most from climate change. A structure is supposed to be set up by the time of the next COP conference in 2023.

However, we need to see what will happen. Remember that in COP15, rich countries pledged to give $100 billion a year in climate financing. So far, this pledge has not been met for a single year.

Moreover, there was no consensus in accelerating emission cuts and the timeline to phase down fossil fuels. As Moneycontrol reported yesterday, the Egypt climate declaration has only called for a low-carbon development, which implicitly means that there is no global stricture on not expanding the role of natural gas.

Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol

