English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE |Tata Power MD-CEO Praveer Sinha On Energy Business
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window | New self-seeking world order may be good for India

    International politics is now being driven by the self-interests of countries as old alignments are breaking apart. American dominance is eroding and China is not widely accepted. India has a unique leadership role as a country connected with both the east and the west 

    Saibal Dasgupta
    November 21, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    The Eastern Window | New self-seeking world order may be good for India

    Highlights Self-interest and not friendship are the basis of relationships in the new world order Japan and Germany are now less eager to accept US advice about dealing with China India has hugely increased its purchase of Russian oil ignoring Washington’s advice The new world order offers greater business and political opportunities to India, which can play a leadership role The global order is changing. Diplomats continue to use words and phrases like ‘friendship’ between countries that share a “close relationship”. But countries are rethinking their...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Angels are rushing to the exit, what should 'fools' do?

      Nov 18, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: G20 may be going off mandate, Sebi's proposal for buybacks, Indian IT firms rank low in value chain, what inflation trend means for markets, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers