    Draft Data Bill — A mix of comfort and concern

    The proposed legislation is an improvement on the earlier one but certain clauses are triggering worries of unnecessary government interference

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    November 21, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
    Highlights Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 released for public discussion Raises penalty substantially for data breach Proposes cross-border data flow within "trusted" jurisdictions Draft Bill leaves room for the State to snoop on individual's data The proposed regulatory body is not free from government influence A transparent, simple, and effective data legislation is the need of the hour

