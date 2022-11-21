Why Visa and Mastercard have yet to face their Kodak moment

Nov 21, 2022 / 11:49 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative Image/ Reuters

Patrick Jenkins There are now 332 fintech unicorns in the world, according to a new ranking by small business portal Fintech Labs. Equally striking is the dominance within the financial technology realm of billion-dollar companies that deal in some way with payments. They account for eight of Fintech Labs’ top 10 — PayPal, Ant, Stripe, Shopify, Adyen, Block (formerly Square), Checkout.com and Afterpay. The big driver of this boom has been the steady decline of cash in all major economies of the...