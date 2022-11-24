Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Future rate hikes to be smaller but FOMC minutes show no sign of pivot yet

Dear Reader,

After four straight hikes of 75 basis points each, majority of members of the US Federal Open Market Committee seem ready to slow the pace of rate increases. That's the key takeaway from the minutes of the last FOMC meeting.

That isn't quite the pivot which some in the market are hoping for — the panel will just increase rates in smaller increments as the fight to vanquish inflation isn't quite over yet. Moreover, the terminal rate, or the peak rate at which the tightening will stop, is expected to go higher than expected previously — 5 percent as per some statements of FOMC members compared to 4.6 percent earlier.

The danger is that monetary policy transmission happens with a lag and some members have pointed out that monetary tightening could exceed what's required to bring inflation under control.

“A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate. A slower pace in these circumstances would better allow the Committee to assess progress towards its goals of maximum employment and price stability,” the minutes said. “The uncertain lags and magnitudes associated with the effects of monetary policy actions on economic activity and inflation were among the reasons cited regarding why such an assessment was important.”

Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol

