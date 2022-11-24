Nykaa: Should investors buy the stock, post steep correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Top-line growth strong due to product launches/brand collaborations Investment in new businesses to restrict margin improvement Difficult to scale up fashion business profitably in near term Strong growth for online BPC business, but competition increasing FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa; CMP: Rs 171.6; Market cap: Rs 48,890 crore) posted a double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY23, led by the beauty & personal care (BPC) and the fashion segments. Other businesses also scaled up. The EBITDA margins improved both year on year (YoY) as well as quarter...