Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | First flush of results disappoint investors: Reading the tea leaves

The March quarter earnings season is shaping up to be a tough test of investor resilience in the face of expectations running ahead of earnings so far. Infosys’s shares are down by 10.7 percent as its domestic shares play catch-up with the fall in its ADR shares on Friday, as local markets were closed. Even a weekend of rumination was not enough to convince investors that things were not too bad for the company. Not surprisingly, software stocks are down in the dumps as investors turn wary of their prospects in the coming quarters. It’s not just software, however. Even HDFC Bank’s results appeared to have not met investor expectations, with its shares down by 1.9 percent at 12 pm.

In fact, HDFC Bank’s results were good as Neha Dave writes in today’s edition: “The largest private sector bank posted yet another strong and steady earnings performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. Net profit increased 20 percent year on year (YoY) in Q4 FY23 aided by healthy loan growth and lower provisions/credit cost even as operating expenses soared. Asset quality continued the uptrend, underscored by the decline in the non-performing asset (NPA) ratio and restructured loans.” Its valuations are reasonable too although the near-term stock movement is likely to be influenced by external events. The Street appears to be expecting more from its numbers, however.

