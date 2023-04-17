HDFC Bank – Consistent earnings, all eyes on upcoming merger

abc

Highlights Healthy growth in advances lead by retail, corporate loan growth moderates Margins stable, operating expenses spike Asset quality benign, credit cost at multi-quarter lows Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, upside will be driven by the progress of the merger HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,693; Mcap: Rs 944,818 crore) has finished FY23 on a consistent note. The largest private sector bank posted yet another strong and steady earnings performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. Net profit increased 20 percent year...